Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Cora elected not to attend the Red Sox’s trip to the White House on Thursday to commemorate the 2018 World Series victory, and he’s got the support of one Boston legend.

David Ortiz, who retired after the 2016 season, told WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford that if he still were a member of the team, he’d follow in Cora’s footsteps.

“I don’t think it’s the political side of it. I think it’s more of what is going on,” the retired slugger said. “I’m an immigrant. When it comes down to the political side of it I don’t know much about politics and things like that. But when it comes down the way immigrants have been treated it’s something that goes a long way. You don’t want to go and shake hands with a guy who is treating immigrants like (expletive) because I’m an immigrant.”

Ortiz was a member of the 2004, 2007 and 2013 World Series Red Sox teams, and left his mark on the White House when he took a viral selfie with President Barack Obama. But he understands why Cora made the decision to decline the invite.

Cora hasn’t shied away from voicing how he feels about what’s been happening in his native Puerto Rico, but made it clear his decision to not go — as well as the decision of others to go — would not divide the team.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images