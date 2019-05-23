Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. certainly had a great mentor growing up in his dad, Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

Guerrero Jr. has been putting numbers up since being called up by the Toronto Blue Jays, with four home runs and 10 RBIs with a .247 batting average heading into Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

And while his father played a role in helping him learning the ins and outs of baseball, the 20-year-old also had some other pretty well-known mentors: David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez.

“I’ve known them since I was a little kid through my dad,” Guerrero said through translator, per The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “They’ve always been available to give me a lot of advice. I stay in contact with them all the time. I was talking to (Ortiz) three days ago about hitting.

“He tells me to do my job, how to act, stay focused and keep swinging,” Guerrero added. “He’s always been that way with me.”

Ortiz certainly is a good person to be talking to about hitting. And if he continues to take Ortiz’s advice, as well as the guidance of his father, we’re pretty sure we’ll be seeing a lot of big hits and home runs in his future.

