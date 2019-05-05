David Pastrnak Credits Bruins Top Line For ‘Picking Each Other Up’

The Boston Bruins are one win away from punching a ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston went down to the wire against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 5 of their second-round series, ultimately taking a 4-3 victory, and it was thanks to a late goal from David Pastrnak.

Pastrnak, who has struggled throughout the postseason, seems to have come alive here in the last couple of games along with linemates Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.

After Game 5, Pastrnak credited the B’s top line for picking each other up when they needed it.

