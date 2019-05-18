Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will get some reinforcements back in a big way after the weekend.

David Price, who’s been on the injured list with elbow tendinitis since May 6, has been trending in the right direction since being sidelined. Manager Alex Cora hinted he may return this weekend against the Houston Astros, but will give him a little extra rest.

David Price is scheduled to return Monday in Toronto. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) May 17, 2019

The southpaw didn’t need a rehab stint and only will end up missing two starts.

Price was on a roll before heading to the IL, amassing a 2.64 ERA over his last four starts. He’s 1-3 on the season with a 3.75 ERA and 1.14 WHIP.

