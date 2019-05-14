Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are rolling, and an impending boost is in line to help continue these winning ways.

The Red Sox, who have won 11 of their last 13 games, soon are expecting the return of David Price. The veteran southpaw last Monday was placed on the 10-day injured list — retroactive to May 3 — due to elbow tendinitis. Price didn’t seem overly concerned about the ailment at the time of his IL assignment, and he could make his return to the mound as soon as this weekend.

Alex Cora said after Sunday’s game David Price will throw another bullpen. Price likely will start either next weekend vs. the Astros or next week vs. the Blue Jays in Toronto.

“It might be over the weekend. It might be after the weekend,” Cora said. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) May 12, 2019

Price appeared to be finding his form prior to the injury, as he had allowed just seven earned runs over the span of 24 combined innings in his last four starts. It was this time of year last year when Price started to get in a groove, as he posted a 2.90 ERA over five starts in June.

Boston has had made do with Price sidelined, but his return surely will aid Boston’s pitching staff as a whole.

