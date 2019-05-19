Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After snapping the Houston Astros’ 10-game winning streak at Fenway Park Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will head north to Toronto for a four-game series against the Blue Jays.

David Price will come off the injured list and get the ball for Boston in the series-opener. The lefty has been sidelined with elbow tendinitis since May 3. He’ll be opposed by right-hander Edwin Jackson.

For more on Monday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images