After being pulled from his last start in the first inning due to illness, David Price will take the mound for the Red Sox in the second game of the series between Boston and Cleveland Indians.

Price is 2-2 across eight starts this season, racking up a 3.24 ERA and 47 strikeouts along the way. He’ll square off against Zach Plesac, who will make his first start of the season for the Indians.

First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images