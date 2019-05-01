Despite Ugly Record, Red Sox Finally Are Showing Signs Of Improvement

At 13-17, the Boston Red Sox aren’t giving fans many reasons to be optimistic.

A closer look, however, reveals that the Red Sox are improving, albeit gradually.

The Red Sox are 6-4 over their last 10 games, an improvement from their previous 10-game stretch, which was an improvement from the first 10 games of the season. Translation: The Red Sox are getting better.

To learn more about Boston’s gradual improvement, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images