Despite Ugly Record, Red Sox Finally Are Showing Signs Of Improvement

by on Wed, May 1, 2019 at 12:43PM

At 13-17, the Boston Red Sox aren’t giving fans many reasons to be optimistic.

A closer look, however, reveals that the Red Sox are improving, albeit gradually.

The Red Sox are 6-4 over their last 10 games, an improvement from their previous 10-game stretch, which was an improvement from the first 10 games of the season. Translation: The Red Sox are getting better.

To learn more about Boston’s gradual improvement, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Watching NESNgo on an iPhone or iPad?
Enable location settings. Visit NESN.com/NESNgoFAQ to learn how.

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties