It doesn’t seem like Dick Vitale plans on going anywhere anytime soon.

After 40 years on-screen, the 79-year-old college basketball broadcaster is going just as strong as ever. He’s signed with ESPN to continue his coverage through 2021, and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

In fact, he appears to have every intention of sticking around as long as his body will let him.

“I want to walk on the court at 100 years old, the first broadcaster ever to sit there and say, ‘You’re awesome, baby,'” Vitale told The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand the other day.

On Monday, Vitale received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 40th Sports Emmy Awards in New York City for his extensive work in the realm of college basketball. In his acceptance speech, he reiterated his intention to remain in broadcasting as long as possible.

And for those who have grown to know and love the iconic announcer, that’s certainly welcome news.

“You can’t overstate what he meant to ESPN and really the growth of college basketball on television,” said Bodenheimer in a prior interview with the Post.

Here’s hoping he’s able to reach his goal.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images