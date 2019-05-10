Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Don’t be surprised if Boston Bruins fans come to hate Warren Foegele within the coming days.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward is known physical, occasionally over-the-line style of play. He’s a talented player, but one who is more than capable of getting under opposing fans’ skins over the course of a seven-game Stanley Cup playoffs series.

Well, Foegele wasted little time making his mark in Game 1 against the Boston Bruins, though he might have gotten away with it.

In the early moments of the Eastern Conference Final opener at TD Garden, Foegele appeared to slew foot Bruins defenseman Torey Krug. It was a dangerously play — intentional or not — albeit one that did not draw a penalty call.

(You can click here to watch video of the play.)

Yeah, Don Cherry’s not going to like that.

Foegele also got into a scrum with Stephen Kampfer early in the second period, much to the dismay of the Garden crowd. However, that was your run-of-the-mill exchanging of hockey pleasantries — nothing more.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images