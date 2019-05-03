Don Cherry Shreds NHL For Non-Reviewable Play During Bruins-Blue Jackets Game 4

The Stanley Cup playoffs bring out a lot of emotion amongst fans, especially if a call is controversial or doesn’t go in favor of your team.

Fans saw a bizarre no-call in Thursday’s Game 4 matchup between the Boston Bruins and Columbus in the first period that ultimately led to the Blue Jackets coming within a goal. The B’s would go on to win 4-1, so in the end the goal wasn’t a game-changing decision.

To recap: Seth Jones threw a puck on net that went up and into the protective netting before hitting the ice. Oliver Bjorkstrand got the puck over to Panarin who netted it past Tuukka Rask.

Now the rule, whether you agree with it or not, was properly enforced, but Don Cherry wasn’t having any part of it.

“You mean four guys miss it when it goes up in the net?,” Cherry said, as transcribed by WEEI.com “… It should be over the glass, and that should be reviewable,” he said. “They should have a little mic: ‘It hit the net, it hit the net.”

Sure, his feelings are justified, but the good news is the Bruins tied the series and look to push the Blue Jackets to the brink of elimination in Game 5 on Saturday night at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images