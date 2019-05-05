Donald Trump Bemoans ‘Political Correctness’ Of Kentucky Derby Decision

If it were up to Donald Trump, Maximum Security would be in the record books for entirely different reasons.

The United States President was understandably annoyed by what took place at Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. In case you missed it, Maximum Security won the race, but soon after was disqualified for making contact with another horse. Consequently, Country House, who closed with 65-1 odds, wore the Garland of Roses at Churchill Downs.

It was a bizarre and disappointing end to “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports,” and one that didn’t sit well with the Commander in Chief.

Here’s what Trump tweeted Sunday morning:

The Kentuky Derby decision was not a good one. It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby – not even close! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

Honestly, it’s hard to argue with any of that.

In other Derby-related news, Tom Brady spent the day rubbing shoulders with some of his former backups, and even hung out with Baker Mayfield. The New England Patriots quarterback also used a goofy hat to remind everyone of how many Super Bowls he’s won.

Thumbnail photo via Jasper Colt/USA TODAY Images