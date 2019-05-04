Dougie Hamilton Executes Amazing Troll After Hurricanes Sweep Islanders

There’s trolling, and then there’s what Dougie Hamilton did Friday night.

Back in Game 3 between the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes, Islanders center Brock Nelson tapped Carolina goalie Curtis McElhinney on the head after a game-tying goal. However, the Hurricanes went on to win the game and take a 3-0 lead in the two teams’ second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series.

That brings us to Friday night, when the Hurricanes completed a sweep of the Islanders to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. During the postgame handshake line, Hamilton returned the favor by patting Nelson on the head.

Take a look:

Ruthless.

The seventh-seeded Hurricanes now await the winner of the series between the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets. That series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 set for Saturday night in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images