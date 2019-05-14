Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The so-called “Drake curse” just will not die.

The Philadelphia 76ers suited up Sunday for the much-anticipated Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors, which just happens to be Drake’s favorite team. But they weren’t the only ones wearing Sixers gear that evening.

In a video posted on Drake’s Instagram account, the rapper appears to be wearing a pair of Sixers shorts while watching Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard sink the game-winning shot in the finals seconds of the game.

Check it out:

Drake wore 76ers shorts during the Raptors' Game 7 win last night … the curse lives on 😂 (via @Drake) pic.twitter.com/daEqRQixWr — ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2019

No wonder the Sixers lost.

This isn’t the first time the Drake curse has seemingly cost teams their spot in the postseason this year. Back in April, the star was chided for wearing a Maple Leafs jersey to Game 4 of the first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins, a game they ended up losing.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images