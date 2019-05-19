Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s easy for adults to forget just how impressionable kids can be sometimes. Draymond Green is admittedly one of those people.

Green is currently playing in his eighth NBA postseason in a row since joining the Golden State Warriors in 2012, giving his young son, Draymond Jr., plenty of opportunities to watch dad play on the big stage. But Green admits his son has picked up some interesting habits since he started watching pops play on television.

Take a look:

Draymond Green said his son was playing basketball in the house and flopping, so he had to put a stop to it 😂 "I said you gotta stop watching the NBA." pic.twitter.com/kkg6dAIR86 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 19, 2019

For what it’s worth, Green said he just wants to “be a good example” for kids watching the NBA and “show them the right thing.”

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images