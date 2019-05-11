Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jackie Bradley Jr. has made a number of highlight-reel grabs over his tenure with the Boston Red Sox.

The center fielder won his first Gold Glove last season, but Bradley Jr. has been making diving snags and robbing home runs for some time now.

And Bradley Jr. made maybe his most impressive catch ever Wednesday night, robbing Trey Mancini in the bottom of the 11th inning to keep the game rolling. The Sox ended up topping the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 in 12 innings.

Did that top his home-run robbing catch on Aaron Judge? See the results of tonight’s Dunkin’ Poll in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images