Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We’ve got to admit, the two choices for Fan of the Night are pretty adorable candidates.

But which fan did viewers vote for as their favorite? Check out the results of Wednesday night’s poll in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images