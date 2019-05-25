Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another day, another concerning injury update on Dustin Pedroia.

Pedroia on Friday removed himself from a rehab game with Double-A Portland due to discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee. Pedroia was 0-for-2 with a strikeout for the Sea Dogs.

“He didn’t feel right,” Boston Red Sox manager Cora said Friday night after his team’s 4-3 loss to the Houston Astros, via MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “No slides, no hits. He didn’t feel right after the second one. He decided that was enough today.”

Cora added that the Red Sox will learn more about Pedroia’s situation Saturday.

Pedroia was making relative progress in his recovery before Friday’s setback. The 35-year-old second baseman restarted his rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket on May 17 and played in five of six games before being transferred to Portland on Friday.

Overall, Pedroia is batting .179 with one RBI in 12 games between Portland and Pawtucket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images