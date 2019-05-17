Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is set to begin a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Pawtucket. This comes just one week after he was scratched from his start in Double-A Portland due to knee soreness.

Pedroia spoke to reporters in Pawtucket on Friday, saying that part of his rehab is getting used to his post-surgery knee brace that he’ll need to wear. The 35-year-old infielder added that frustration does set in, but that’s just part of the process.

The second baseman has appeared in just nine games for the Red Sox over the last two years, including six this season before re-injuring his knee April 17.

Pedroia will bat third and play second base for the PawSox on Friday night, according to the team. He’ll be joined by Brock Holt, who will be Pawtucket’s designated hitter in the two-hole.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images