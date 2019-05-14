Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It by no means has been an easy road to recovery for Dustin Pedroia, but he’s making a promise to make a return back to the diamond at some point this year.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman played in just six games this season before heading to the injured list with knee inflammation. Pedroia underwent two knee procedures in 2018 and saw action in three games before being shut down for the remainder of his team’s World Series run.

The 35-year-old was brough back from his recent rehab assignment due to his knee acting up again. But despite all of the setbacks, Pedroia isn’t giving up.

“There’s going to be a time when I’m out there all the time,” he said, via NBC Sports Boston’s John Tomase. “It’s coming. Just got to stick with it.

“Playing, what did I play, four or five games, wasn’t enough for me and the team to be confident that I’ll be back and fine,” Pedroia added. “I had to get checked out. I had some bruising in a certain spot in my knee. That was it. … We want to make sure that when I’m ready, it’s not a week and then I’m hurt again. I’m just trying to find a way.”

Manager Alex Cora has not put a timetable on Pedroia’s return, but he did note Tuesday that he indeed is with the team and that everyone “feels better” after his tests Monday showed no reason to be concerned.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images