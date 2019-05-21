Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dwyane Wade finally has answered Paul Pierce, but his response might leave some NBA fans wanting.

The recently retired Miami Heat legend soared above the debate over whether he or the Boston Celtics legend had the better NBA career Sunday night via Twitter by responding this way to a Celtic’s fans attempt at trolling him.

We both had amazing careers. I’ll be clapping when he goes into the HOF! It’s well deserved. https://t.co/CoE45elC9O — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 20, 2019

Pierce claimed last month on ESPN’s “The Jump” his career was better than Wade’s, sparking a polarizing debate among NBA observers and fans alike. Heat fans voiced a “Paul Pierce sucks” chant to at Wade’s final home game, and Pierce attempted weeks later to distance himself from his controversial comments.

Perhaps Wade’s sensible tweet will end the debate, or at least remove some vitriol from it.

