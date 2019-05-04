Eduardo Rodriguez Gets Ball Vs. Manny Banuelos, White Sox On Saturday

The Boston Red Sox got a bounce-back victory thanks to Chris Sale’s best start of the season Friday night in a 6-1 win.

Now, Eduardo Rodriguez will look to keep things rolling on the South Side against the Chicago White Sox.

Rodriguez labored through his last start, allowing seven hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Oakland Athletics. He has enjoyed success against the White Sox in his career, going 1-0 with a 3.06 ERA in three starts.

He will be opposed by lefty Manny Banuelos.

To see more on Saturday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final,” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images