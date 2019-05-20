Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Price gave the Red Sox a solid outing in Boston’s series-opening win over the Toronto Blue Jays Monday, and they’ll turn to another lefty on Tuesday with the hopes of winning their third straight.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the ball in Game 2 against the Blue Jays. He’s 4-2 with a 4.89 ERA in nine starts. He’ll be opposed by Marcus Stroman, who’s 1-6 with a 1.95 ERA in 10 starts.

For more on Tuesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images