ESPN Explains Why Patriots Could Pursue Quarterback Again In 2020 Draft

For the second straight year, the New England Patriots addressed the quarterback position through the NFL draft.

The Patriots took LSU product Danny Etling in the seventh round of last year’s draft. Etling failed to make New England’s 53-man roster, and it’s tough to imagine him having any sort of future in Foxboro.

Bill Belichick and Co. used a much higher pick on a quarterback this year, snagging Auburn signal-caller Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round. Stidham never was afforded a real opportunity to shine during his collegiate years, and many within the football world are intrigued by his upside.

Still, ESPN believes the Patriots could make it three straight years of drafting a quarterback at the 2020 draft in Las Vegas. There’s quite a bit of uncertainty regarding the position in New England, with Tom Brady included.

“The assumption is that Brady and the Patriots will get together on a short-term extension,” ESPN writes. “But are any conventional assumptions valid when a pro football player is in his early 40s? The Patriots drafted Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round, but he can’t yet be considered a possible heir.”

Given his draft position, one has to imagine the Patriots believe Stidham could make a real impact for the franchise. New England hadn’t selected a quarterback that high since it used a 2016 third-round pick on Jacoby Brissett, who wound up being of great importance during Brady’s four-game suspension. Brissett since has developed a status as one of the better backup QBs in the league while playing second fiddle to Andrew Luck with the Indianapolis Colts.

Let’s not forget Jimmy Garoppolo, either. The 2014 second-round pick rode the bench his first two NFL seasons before making a name for himself in 2016 with Brady suspended. Garoppolo definitely made the most of that grooming period, as he quickly became one of the most sought-after quarterbacks and eventually landed a massive five-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers, the richest deal in league history at the time.

While Stidham is a virtual lock to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster in 2019, it’s a near certainty he won’t see any playing time barring injuries. But with Brady seemingly only playing a few more years, Stidham could follow a similar path as Garoppolo. It’s far from a guarantee, but it’s entirely possible.

And if New England sees any sort of real promise with Stidham during his rookie campaign, it could elect to address positions other than QB with its 2020 draft picks. If Brady signs on for his 21st season as most expect and Stidham proves to be a serviceable backup, drafting a quarterback next year wouldn’t make much sense.

