These days, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in New England who has a bad thing to say about Bruce Cassidy. After all, how could you criticize a guy who took over a club on the heels of consecutive non-playoff seasons, and led it to the Stanley Cup Final three years later?

Well, there’s at least one person in the hockey community who doesn’t think highly of the Boston Bruins head coach.

Cassidy actually began his head coaching career with the Washington Capitals, whom he led from the beginning of the 2002-03 season until he was fired 25 games into the 2003-04 campaign. During those final 25 games, Cassidy coached longtime bottom-six forward Bates Battaglia, who spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Battaglia recently joined Barstool Sports’ “Spittin’ Chiclets‘ podcast and, among other things, offered his candid opinions on Cassidy.

Check out his (slightly NSFW) comments in the tweet below:

Former #Hurricanes winger Bates Battaglia RIPPED #Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on today's @spittinchiclets episode (25:30 mark). Battaglia played for Cassidy in Washington in the 03-04 season, when Cassidy was fired just 25 games in.#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/SEOm0MiVim — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) May 16, 2019

(Battaglia went to walk those comments back a tad, essentially suggesting his own struggles that season might have skewed his perception of his rookie head coach.)

Hey, to each their own. And we’re not going to pretend like we know what went on inside the Capitals’ locker room nearly 16 years ago.

There is some additional context to consider, though.

Cassidy took Capitals job when he was 38 years old, roughly six years after the conclusion of his professional playing career. He’ll turn 54 on Monday. Perhaps Cassidy really was “unorganized” and “unprepared” in his late-30’s, as Battaglia claims, but even so, it’s probably fair to assume he’s done some maturing in the many years since. Human beings tend to do that.

Cassidy also wasn’t a total trainwreck in Washington. In his first season, he led the Caps to second place in their division and the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference before getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Lightning. And sure, that second season was a nightmare, but the Capitals went on to win the NHL lottery and draft — you guessed it — Alex Ovechkin. So, it’s not hyperbole to say that Cassidy’s failures are among the most important contributions in Capitals history.

As for Battaglia, his opinion is based off 25 games with a guy he met back in 2003. He also enjoyed the most success of his career while playing on the same line as Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour in the early 2000s. Make of all that what you will.

Cassidy and the Bruins, fresh off their sweep of the Hurricanes, are busy preparing for the Stanley Cup Final, where they’ll face either the San Jose Sharks or the St. Louis Blues. The Western Conference Final is tied 2-2 following St. Louis’ victory Friday night.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

