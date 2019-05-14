Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady arguably is the greatest football player who has ever lived, but that doesn’t mean his longtime coach won’t give him an ear full.

Judging by anecdotes from a host of former Patriots, it’s clear Bill Belichick coaches Brady as if he’s any other player on New England’s 53-man roster. As former Patriots fullback Heath Evans noted during a recent appearance on the Your Mom’s House Podcast, this dynamic helps set the standard in Foxboro, where New England’s best players often are most subject to criticism.

We’ve already heard a handful of stories recalling times Brady received a tongue lashing from Belichick, but Evans’ just might be the best yet.

“I remember it was ’07. We smoked the team by like 50 points and Bill comes in and he’s mouthing off at Brady about something,” Evans said. “I’m trying to remember how it started but he was like, ‘If you weren’t so worried about you and Gisele’s (Bundchen) next GQ magazine maybe, just maybe you wouldn’t have thrown that interception. What is this Christmas? It’s October, Brady. Christmas come early or something? I can go somewhere for Foxboro High and get someone to that ball better than you.’ Just going at him, you know?”

Yikes.

Brady and Belichick will embark on their 20th season together when the 2019 campaign begins. And if the veteran quarterback slips up at any point during his age-42 season, you can expect Belichick to let him hear it.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports