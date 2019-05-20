Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

He may not be getting regular playing time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but ex-Boston Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart has been heating up at the plate as of late.

In fact, the 27-year-old has hit three home runs in his last 19 at-bats.

His most recent homer Wednesday evening was pretty unique — the first inside-the-park home run at Chase Field since August 2017.

BLAKE SWIHART INSIDE-THE-PARK HOMER! The last D-back to do it at Chase Field? David Peralta in August of 2017. pic.twitter.com/Wkk9VdqTWH — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) May 15, 2019

But it all started with this two-run dinger on May 5.

The @Dbacks take the lead with a 2-run homer from Blake Swihart! 5-3 in the top of the 6th! #RattleOn pic.twitter.com/WOXptbv17S — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) May 5, 2019

Then there’s this two-run homer that he cranked off of the Atlanta Braves a week ago.

One run ball game again thanks to Blake Swihart! Tune into FOX Sports Arizona or stream here now for the 9th inning: https://t.co/rwxrOPKTMC pic.twitter.com/gPsjR2aOQZ — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) May 12, 2019

Pretty spiffy for someone who’s still not regularly in the lineup.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images