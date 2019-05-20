He may not be getting regular playing time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but ex-Boston Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart has been heating up at the plate as of late.
In fact, the 27-year-old has hit three home runs in his last 19 at-bats.
His most recent homer Wednesday evening was pretty unique — the first inside-the-park home run at Chase Field since August 2017.
But it all started with this two-run dinger on May 5.
Then there’s this two-run homer that he cranked off of the Atlanta Braves a week ago.
Pretty spiffy for someone who’s still not regularly in the lineup.
