The Boston Celtics’ busy offseason barely has begun, but Kyrie Irving already is hearing pitches from fan bases across the NBA.

Irving, who is expected to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday and mobbed by fans outside of RIF, a store in L.A.’s Little Tokyo neighborhood.

The crowd of fans waited outside the store for Irving’s exit, taking pictures of the all-star point guard and shouting for him to join the Los Angeles Lakers. A brief “come to L.A.” chant started before Irving got into his car to depart.

You can hear the chants here.

Irving rumors have been aplenty over the early weeks of Boston’s offseason, but the 27-year-old is one of the more complex and reserved superstars in the NBA. In other words, we’ll just have to wait and see what he decides later this summer.

The Celtics point guard was named to the All-NBA Second Team on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images