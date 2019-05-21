Bust out the fire extinguishers. The Wall Street Journal set the sports world ablaze Tuesday with a scorching hot take.
The Golden State Warriors on Monday completed a Western Conference finals sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers and booked a trip to their fifth consecutive NBA Finals. WSJ’s Ben Cohen penned a column explaining how the Warriors reached the championship stage yet again, but the publication opted for a pretty obscure way of promoting the story on Twitter.
Sounds like a bit of a reach if you ask us.
The replies to the tweet included similar offerings of next-level analysis.
Golden State will square off with either the Bucks or Raptors in the Finals. Milwaukee would not have reached the Eastern Conference finals without Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Kawhi Leonard largely is to thank for Toronto’s success this season.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images