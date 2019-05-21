Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bust out the fire extinguishers. The Wall Street Journal set the sports world ablaze Tuesday with a scorching hot take.

The Golden State Warriors on Monday completed a Western Conference finals sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers and booked a trip to their fifth consecutive NBA Finals. WSJ’s Ben Cohen penned a column explaining how the Warriors reached the championship stage yet again, but the publication opted for a pretty obscure way of promoting the story on Twitter.

The Warriors would not be a dynasty without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant https://t.co/9Po7NDjWWX — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 21, 2019

Sounds like a bit of a reach if you ask us.

The replies to the tweet included similar offerings of next-level analysis.

Mount Rushmore would not be a monument without Washington, Jefferson, T. Roosevelt, and Lincoln. — @SiddiqRex (@SiddiqRex) May 21, 2019

The Wall Street Journal would not be a publication without writers, editors, media and computers. — Frank Martinez (@FrankTalkLA) May 21, 2019

wow no respect for james michael mcadoo — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) May 21, 2019

Interesting angle to take. Not having their best players would make them a worse team. — Ryan C (@RyanInCLE) May 21, 2019

Golden State will square off with either the Bucks or Raptors in the Finals. Milwaukee would not have reached the Eastern Conference finals without Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Kawhi Leonard largely is to thank for Toronto’s success this season.

