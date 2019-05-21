Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gregory Campbell knows exactly what Kevan Miller and Chris Wagner are going through.

The former Bruin broke his leg when he blocked a shot against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2013 Eastern Conference Final. As you probably remember, Campbell finished off the shift before skating to Boston bench.

The B’s went on to the Stanley Cup Final that year, but lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games.

Now, six years later, Boston is playing for Lord Stanley, but will be doing it without the likes of Chris Wagner and Kevan Miller. Wagner blocked a shot with his arm in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. He’s not expected to play in the Cup Final.

Miller has been out of action since April after suffering a lower-body injury. General manager Don Sweeney revealed the defenseman suffered a setback and likely won’t return this season.

Campbell praised the duo, though, telling The Athletic’s Joe McDonald that teams don’t get as far as the Bruins have without players like Wagner and Miller.

“It’s bittersweet, for sure. That’s a good word to use,” Campbell said. “At least you’re doing the right thing. At least you’re doing what you’re supposed to do and you’re helping your team win. It’s something that I could live with. It’s something I’m sure Wagner can live with and a guy like Millsey. You don’t make it to where the Bruins have made it without guys sacrificing their bodies on a nightly basis.

“I would have loved to play in the finals for me,” he added. “Again, you do what you do and things happen and I can live with that at the end of the day.”

Playing in the finals always runs the chance of being a once in a lifetime opportunity, but we know the team will be playing for the two when it takes the ice May 27 at TD Garden to begin the last leg of the quest for the Cup.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images