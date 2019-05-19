Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Long was a vital piece to the New England Patriots Super Bowl LI win, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII victory. Now, the defensive end is riding into the sunset.

Long, 34, announced his retirement Saturday on Twitter after 11 years in the league.

Check it out:

Cheers. Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I’ve seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up. pic.twitter.com/Ap8zi73Ifl — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 19, 2019

A classy post from a classy player.

Drafted second overall by the St. Louis Rams, Long played a key part in New England’s defense to help it defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI with an improbable second-half comeback.

Long was the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2018, as well as the NFL Alumni Lineman of the Year in 2011. The Virginia product was a member of the 2008 PFWA All-Rookie Team.

The NFL later made the announcement official on social media.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images