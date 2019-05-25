Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The stage is set in Monaco for the biggest weekend on the racing calendar in Formula 1.

Race weekend barrels on ahead of Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix with qualifying on Saturday.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas look to keep Mercedes perfect on the season their sixth win in as many Grand Prix thus far, and qualifying will go a long way to decide the outcome of Sunday’s race. Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing appear to be the biggest competition.

Here’s how to watch Formula 1 qualifying online:

When: Saturday, May 25, 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Steve Etherington/Mercedes AMG Petronas