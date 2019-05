Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Looks like one NFL free agent made a stop in Boston over the weekend.

But according to NFL Network’s Michael Giardi, it had “nothing to do with” the New England Patriots.

Free agent defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh posted a picture on Instagram this weekend following a visit to the good ol’ city of Boston alongside his 96-year-old grandfather. That trip, per Giardi, did not include a stop to see the Patriots.

Suh is in Boston. My understanding is it has nothing to do with the #Patriots. pic.twitter.com/K82f0ZH2Yh — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 20, 2019

Who knew he had roots in Boston?

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports