Rafael Nadal will be aiming for an unprecedented 12th career victory at Roland-Garros when he hits the court as a heavy +105 favorite on the French Open odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Nadal is coming off a victory at Internazionali BNL d’Italia, sweeping top-ranked Novak Djokovic in straight sets, and has reached the finals twice this season going into the 123rd edition of the French Open, which gets underway Sunday in Paris.

This month’s win in Rome proved timely for Nadal, who bowed out in the semi-finals in his previous four tournament outings. Nadal opened the year with a run to the finals at the Australian Open, where he fell to Djokovic as a +700 wager at betting sites, leaving him winless in his past three Grand Slam tournament appearances.

However, the 32-year-old has remained dominant at the French Open, claiming victory in each of the past two years, and sits as a -300 favorite to once again reach the finals this year.

Djokovic closely trails Nadal at +225 on the French Open odds, ahead of Dominic Thiem at +550, while Stefanos Tsitsipas lags behind the favorites at +1600.

With his win at Melbourne as +120 chalk, Djokovic is now poised to claim wins in four straight Grand Slam tournaments for the second time in his career. The 32-year-old previously accomplished the feat with his lone career victory at Roland-Garros in 2016, but has failed to get past the quarter-finals in his past two French Open appearances.

Thiem is coming off a stunning Round of 32 loss to Fernando Verdasco in Rome, but has two tournament victories this season, at Barcelona and Indian Wells, and made his first-ever appearance in the French Open finals a year ago.

Over on the women’s side, Simona Halep continues to lead the way as a strong +400 favorite to successfully defend her French Open title, well ahead of Kiki Bertens at +800, while top-ranked Naomi Osaka sits with Sloane Stephens at +1100, with Serena Williams joining Petra Kvitova at +1200.

Halep is also coming off a surprising early exit at Rome, bowing out to Marketa Vondrousova in the Round of 32, and has yet to earn a tournament victory so far this season. The 27-year-old Romanian has also failed to advance beyond the fourth round in her past three Grand Slam tournament appearances but has reached the finals at the French Open in each of the past two years.

Bertens has two tournament victories this season, at Saint-Peterburg and Madrid, but has advanced past the fourth round at Roland-Garros just once in her past seven appearances.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images