Say what you will about the officiating thus far in these Stanley Cup Playoffs, but Boston Bruins fans have to be pretty happy with who will be officiating Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Francis Charron and Wes McCauley will be the referees as the B’s look to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final and close the book on the Carolina Hurricanes with a sweep Thursday night at PNC Arena — and that’s terrific news for the Bruins.

Boston went 7-0 (2-0 in the playoffs) with Charron blowing the whistle this season, while it’s 3-0 in these playoffs with McCauley, according to scoutingtherefs.com. In fact, the B’s are 12-1 with Charron working their games over the past three seasons.

The Bruins hold a massive 3-0 series lead on the Canes, but B’s fans certainly would rather see the their team put a quick end to things and shift their focus on the Final as soon as possible.

Now, referees are from the be-all, end-all in the outcome of a game, but Bruins fans will take any good omen they can.

