Justin Rose will be looking to rebound from a disappointing 29th-place finish at the PGA Championship as he defends his title this weekend as a narrow +1100 favorite on the Charles Schwab Challenge odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Rose struggled in the final two rounds of this year’s second major tournament, shooting a combined plus-8 on Saturday and Sunday, and now has slipped to No. 3 on the World Golf Rankings going into first-round action of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 38-year-old Englishman also struggled at the Masters, missing the cut for the first time in 14 career appearances at Augusta National, but has enjoyed considerable success this season, earning the win at the Farmers Insurance Open in one of his four top-three finishes.

Rose also was dominant at this event a year ago, shooting 66 or less in all four rounds to outpace golf’s newly anointed No. 1 Brooks Koepka by three strokes in what proved to be his lone tournament win of 2018.

While Koepka is not participating in this weekend’s tournament, Rose faces no shortage of stiff competition, led by Texan Jordan Spieth, who joins Jon Rahm at +1200 at online betting sites, ahead of Rickie Fowler, who sits at +1400.

Spieth is coming off a third-place performance at the PGA Championship while sporting +2000 odds, six strokes back of Koepka. That marks a welcome turnaround for the 25-year-old Dallas native, who had failed to crack the Top 20 in 13 previous outings this season, and hasn’t earned a tournament win since his victory at The Open Championship in July 2017.

However, Spieth has enjoyed previous success at this event, claiming victory in 2016 and following up with a second-place finish a year later.

Rahm also is coming off a tough weekend at the PGA Championship as a +1600 bet on the golf odds, missing the cut for the third time in five major tournament appearances after claiming victory at last month’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans. But a visit to Ft. Worth might be what Rahm needs after recording top-five finishes in his two previous appearances at this event, including a second-place performance two years ago.

Fowler has three Top-10 finishes to his credit this season, including a win at the Phoenix Open as a +1800 bet, but finished 17th at this event last year in his first appearance since missing the cut in 2014.

Further down the Charles Schwab Challenge odds, Xander Schauffele lags at +1600, followed by Francesco Molinari at +1800, while Bryson DeChambeau joins Tony Finau at +2500.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images