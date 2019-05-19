Julian Edelman is a great football player. But, like most people, he’s total trash at singing.
The New England Patriots receiver drove through Los Angeles on Saturday, but he didn’t just sit behind the wheel and navigate the notoriously hellacious Southern California traffic. No, Edelman elected to whip out his phone, open up Instagram and on a karaoke performance for the ages.
Watch Edelman butcher “Hotel California” and “Jukebox Hero” in the videos below:
Yikes.
Even the creatures from “A Quiet Place” might stay away from Edelman after that travesty.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images