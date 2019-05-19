Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman is a great football player. But, like most people, he’s total trash at singing.

The New England Patriots receiver drove through Los Angeles on Saturday, but he didn’t just sit behind the wheel and navigate the notoriously hellacious Southern California traffic. No, Edelman elected to whip out his phone, open up Instagram and on a karaoke performance for the ages.

Watch Edelman butcher “Hotel California” and “Jukebox Hero” in the videos below:

And with Julian Edelman's rendition of "Hotel California," the Patriots have lost to The Eagles once again. pic.twitter.com/gST5wO8vCZ — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) May 19, 2019

His "Jukebox Hero" performance was pretty rough, too. pic.twitter.com/zlOXleQ9eS — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) May 19, 2019

Yikes.

Even the creatures from “A Quiet Place” might stay away from Edelman after that travesty.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images