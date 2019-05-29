Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Busch wasn’t a happy camper for much of Sunday night — crazy, we know.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver wound up finishing third in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. But at one point during Stage 4, a frustrated Busch actually threatened to quit.

Check out this exchange between Busch and his spotter, Tony Hirschman,, as heard on Fox Sports’ “Radioactive: Charlotte.”

Busch: God bless America. God bless America. God bless America.

Hirschman: May have nicked the wall entry to (Turn) 1.

Busch: (Expletive) plowing. Plow plow, plow, plow, plow! I quit! Joe, I send in my resignation.

You can view the latest “Radioactive” below. (Busch’s phony “resignation” comes around the 3:30 mark.)

Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag at Charlotte, his third victory of the season. Busch, meanwhile, remains in first place in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings despite hating the new rules package and apparently being on the edge of quitting.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images