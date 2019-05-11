The Boston Red Sox will look to complete a sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
After winning the first two games of the three-game set at Fenway Park, the Red Sox will turn to right-hander Hector Velazquez as they look to earn their second home sweep of the season. The Mariners will counter with lefty Marco Gonzales, arguably their best pitcher.
To see a preview of the pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.
Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images