Hector Velazquez Gets Ball For Red Sox Tuesday In Game 2 Vs. Orioles

by on Mon, May 6, 2019 at 10:46PM

The Boston Red Sox’s bats went cold in Monday’s 4-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, but they’ll look to get back to their winning ways Tuesday at Camden Yards.

Hector Velazquez gets the ball for Boston in his fifth start of the year. In 10 appearances, the right-hander has compiled a 3.72 ERA in 19 1/3 innings.

Velazquez will be opposed by Orioles’ righty David Hess, who is 1-4 with a 5.34 ERA this season.

For more on Tuesday night’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images

