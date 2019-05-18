Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will turn to Hector Velazquez on Saturday in Game 2 against the Astros, as they look to snap Houston’s nine-game win streak.

Velazquez is coming off his longest start of the season, when he threw five innings of two-hit ball against the Seattle Mariners. He’ll be opposed by Houston’s Corbin Martin.

For more on Saturday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images