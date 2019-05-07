Hector Velazquez Serving As Both Starter, Reliever For Red Sox

Hector Velazquez has been able to fill in at a moments notice for the Boston Red Sox.

The relief pitcher has been able to serve his role as a late-inning guy, as well as a starter with Nathan Eovaldi and now David Price on the injured list.

Velazquez also made spot starts in 2018 when needed, so he’s proven to be ready to go when called upon. Such is the case Tuesday night when he gets the start for Boston against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

To see his stats both as a starter and reliever, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports