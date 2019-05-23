Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are set to battle, well, the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Thanks to the lengthy layoff the Bruins earned by annihilating the Carolina Hurricanes, Boston needed to find a way to stay fresh ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, which will take place Monday.

That led to the decision to hold an intrasquad scrimmage. Tickets were sold (and it’s expected to be sold out), so it at least will be like a game environment.

Of course, there will be some differences between the scrimmage and real games. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy made clear that while contact will be allowed, guys aren’t going to be trying to run each other through the glass. They might also pause play to create some 6-on-5 and penalty kill/power play-type situations.

Though the teams might change before (and possibly during) the game, here are the expected rosters, per The Boston Herald’s Marisa Ingemi.

Pretend game: Team 1:

Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak

Nordstrom-Kuraly-Acciari

Carey-Studnicka-Cehlarik

Senyshyn Krug, Carlo, Moore, Kampfer, Vaakanainen Team 2:

DeBrusk-Krejci-Backes

Johansson-Coyle-Heinen

Blidh-Frederic-Kuhlman Lauzon, Zboril, Chara, McAvoy, Clifton, Grzelcyk — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) May 23, 2019

The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET, however the game will not be televised or streamed.

