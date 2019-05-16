Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Throughout the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” safety Duron Harmon has served as the New England Patriots’ unofficial television critic, using the team’s official Twitter account to fire off his hottest “Thrones” takes.

"We gonna let Euron kill the dragon like that?"@dharm32 at it again. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/QSNvSETHsg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2019

It came a no surprise, then, that the first question posed to Harmon during his Thursday meeting with reporters wasn’t about offseason workouts or the Patriots’ new-look defensive coaching staff. Rather, it was about Harmon’s predictions for the highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” series finale, which is set to air this Sunday night.

Here’s how the veteran defensive back believes the hit show will end, with an obvious SPOILER WARNING for those who aren’t caught up:

“Honestly, I think Dany is going to die. I think Arya is going to kill Dany. I don’t know if she’s going to kill Grey Worm first and take his face and then kill Dany that way or what. But I think what Dany did (in Episode 5), I don’t think Jon is going to stand by her anymore. I don’t think Arya is standing by her, especially with Sansa pushing her out.”

So, who sits on the Iron Throne once the dust (and ash) settles?

“Sansa is going to take it,” Harmon said. “That’s the only person who really wants it. Jon, I think he’s going to go to the far north with the Wildlings and chill out and live the good life out there.”

“Game of Thrones” has captured the attention of many in the Patriots’ locker room, including center David Andrews, who offered a lukewarm review of the Battle of Winterfell during his media session last month.

Asked to name the teammate(s) with the worst “Thrones” opinions, Harmon immediately pointed to two fellow Rutgers products.

“You know, I’m not going to say the worst, but Devin and Jason (McCourty), for whatever reason, they’re the harshest critics this year,” Harmon said. “I understand this season is kind of rushed, and it’s not as good, obviously, as some of the other seasons, but I think out of five weeks, man, they came in bashing every episode except, like, two. And I’m like, ‘Just relax, man. It’s the last season. Just enjoy it. It’s only ‘Game of Thrones.’ Just enjoy what we’ve got. Be happy and enjoy the show.’ “

