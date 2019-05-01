Here’s ESPN’s First-Month Grade For Red Sox After Struggle-Filled April

The Boston Red Sox surely must be happy that April is behind them.

The first full month of the 2019 Major League Baseball season was far from a pleasant one for the Red Sox, who enter May with a 13-17 record. Boston has shown signs over the past week-plus of potentially turning things around, but the club hasn’t really come close to displaying consistent success.

And for that, the Red Sox received an F- first-month grade from ESPN, who assessed all 30 MLB teams in a column published Wednesday. Boston’s grade was the lowest in the league, and David Schoenfield explained why while struggling to pinpoint the Red Sox’s best storyline.

“None, really. Look, relative to expectations, the Red Sox have obviously been the biggest disappointment,” Schoenfield writes. “It’s not just that they’re off to a slow start, it’s that they’ve played poorly in all phases of the game. On the bright side, they’re almost certain to win at least one Chris Sale start before the season ends.”

On the bright side, it seemingly only can go up for the Red Sox (we advise they don’t test this theory) in the second month of the season. They’ll try to kick off May on a high note Wednesday afternoon when they go for a three-game series sweep of the Oakland Athletics.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images