Here’s How Jarrett Stidham Celebrated Getting Drafted By The Patriots

The rush of emotion that comes from getting the call that you’ve drafted into the NFL is a feeling few get to experience, but year after year we see videos of players tearing up and getting swarmed by families as their professional dreams come true.

Things weren’t much different for Jarrett Stidham.

The New England Patriots selected the quarterback out of Auburn in the fourth round.

We’ve seen the other side of the phone call, with Bill Belichick doing his Bill Belichick thing while letting Stidham know he’s in the NFL. But now we get to see the other side, and unsurprisingly, it’s a little more uproarious. Stidham was surrounded by family and friends when he got the call, and he celebrated his selection in pretty fitting fashion.

Take a look:

When your dreams finally come true 👏 Jarrett Stidham gets the call that he’ll be a New England Patriot. pic.twitter.com/W4VriOzTGv — ESPN (@espn) May 2, 2019

First of all, #PoolHouseGoals. Second, the 6-foot-3 gunslinger did a nice job evading traffic on his way to the water and showed good form on entry — these, of course, are super important things.

All kidding aside, Stidham has been called “the steal of the draft” by his former Auburn coach and there is reason to believe the QB could battle for the backup spot in Foxboro this upcoming season.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images