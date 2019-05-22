Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the most wonderful time of year for local hockey fans.

The Boston Bruins are four wins away from lifting the Stanley Cup, and NESN is here to help fans follow the team’s quest for glory as closely as possible. NBC and NBCSN will broadcast the Bruins versus St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Final games games, but NESN’s coverage will give fans deeper insight into Boston’s championship chase than any other network can offer.

NESN and NESNplus will air three shows related to the Bruins’ Stanley Cup games: Watch “Bruins Stanley Cup Preview” in the days leading up to Game 1. “Bruins Faceoff Live Presented by EchoStore” will precede each game by one hour, and “Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime Live” immediately will follow each contest.

Additionally, fans can watch our “Bruins Intermission Report,” which features NESN’s Bruins analysts and NESN.com’s Rachel Holt, immediately after the first and second periods of every Stanley Cup Final game on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook Page.

See NESN’s coverage schedule for the Bruins versus Blues Stanley Cup Final matchup below (all times listed in EST).

Thursday, May 23

Immediately following “Red Sox Postgame:” “Bruins Stanley Cup Preview” on NESN

Friday, May 24

6:30 p.m.: “Bruins Stanley Cup Preview” on NESN

Sunday, May 26

9 p.m.: “Bruins Stanley Cup Preview” on NESN

Monday, May 27

7 p.m.: “Bruins Faceoff Live Presented by EchoStore” on NESN

8 p.m.: Blues vs. Bruins Game 1 on NBC; “Bruins Intermission Report” after first and second periods on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook Page

Approximately 10:30 p.m.: “Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime Live” on NESNplus

Wednesday, May 29

7 p.m.: “Bruins Faceoff Live Presented by EchoStore” on NESNplus

8 p.m.: Blues vs. Bruins Game 2 on NBCSN; “Bruins Intermission Report” after first and second periods on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook Page

Approximately 10:30 p.m.: “Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime Live” on NESNplus

Saturday, June 1

7 p.m.: “Bruins Faceoff Live Presented by EchoStore” on NESN

8 p.m.: Bruins vs. Blues Game 3 on NBCSN; “Bruins Intermission Report” after first and second periods on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook Page

Approximately 10:30 p.m.: “Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime Live” on NESN

Monday, June 3

7 p.m.: “Bruins Faceoff Live Presented by EchoStore” on NESN

8 p.m.: Bruins vs. Blues Game 4 on NBC; “Bruins Intermission Report” after first and second periods on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook Page

Approximately 10:30 p.m.: “Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime Live” on NESN

Thursday, June 6 (if necessary)

7 p.m.: “Bruins Faceoff Live Presented by EchoStore” on NESN

8 p.m.: Blues vs. Bruins Game 5 on NBC; “Bruins Intermission Report” after first and second periods on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook Page

Approximately 10:30 p.m.: “Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime Live” on NESN

Sunday, June 9 (if necessary)

7 p.m.: “Bruins Faceoff Live Presented by EchoStore” on NESN

8 p.m.: Bruins vs. Blues Game 6 on NBC; “Bruins Intermission Report” after first and second periods on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook Page

Approximately 10:30 p.m.: “Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime Live” on NESN

Wednesday, June 12 (if necessary)

7 p.m.: “Bruins Faceoff Live Presented by EchoStore” on NESNplus

8 p.m.: Blues vs. Bruins Game 7 on NBC; “Bruins Intermission Report” after first and second periods on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook Page

Approximately 10:30 p.m.: “Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime Live” on NESNplus

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images