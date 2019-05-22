It’s the most wonderful time of year for local hockey fans.
The Boston Bruins are four wins away from lifting the Stanley Cup, and NESN is here to help fans follow the team’s quest for glory as closely as possible. NBC and NBCSN will broadcast the Bruins versus St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Final games games, but NESN’s coverage will give fans deeper insight into Boston’s championship chase than any other network can offer.
NESN and NESNplus will air three shows related to the Bruins’ Stanley Cup games: Watch “Bruins Stanley Cup Preview” in the days leading up to Game 1. “Bruins Faceoff Live Presented by EchoStore” will precede each game by one hour, and “Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime Live” immediately will follow each contest.
Additionally, fans can watch our “Bruins Intermission Report,” which features NESN’s Bruins analysts and NESN.com’s Rachel Holt, immediately after the first and second periods of every Stanley Cup Final game on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook Page.
See NESN’s coverage schedule for the Bruins versus Blues Stanley Cup Final matchup below (all times listed in EST).
Thursday, May 23
Immediately following “Red Sox Postgame:” “Bruins Stanley Cup Preview” on NESN
Friday, May 24
6:30 p.m.: “Bruins Stanley Cup Preview” on NESN
Sunday, May 26
9 p.m.: “Bruins Stanley Cup Preview” on NESN
Monday, May 27
7 p.m.: “Bruins Faceoff Live Presented by EchoStore” on NESN
8 p.m.: Blues vs. Bruins Game 1 on NBC; “Bruins Intermission Report” after first and second periods on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook Page
Approximately 10:30 p.m.: “Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime Live” on NESNplus
Wednesday, May 29
7 p.m.: “Bruins Faceoff Live Presented by EchoStore” on NESNplus
8 p.m.: Blues vs. Bruins Game 2 on NBCSN; “Bruins Intermission Report” after first and second periods on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook Page
Approximately 10:30 p.m.: “Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime Live” on NESNplus
Saturday, June 1
7 p.m.: “Bruins Faceoff Live Presented by EchoStore” on NESN
8 p.m.: Bruins vs. Blues Game 3 on NBCSN; “Bruins Intermission Report” after first and second periods on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook Page
Approximately 10:30 p.m.: “Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime Live” on NESN
Monday, June 3
7 p.m.: “Bruins Faceoff Live Presented by EchoStore” on NESN
8 p.m.: Bruins vs. Blues Game 4 on NBC; “Bruins Intermission Report” after first and second periods on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook Page
Approximately 10:30 p.m.: “Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime Live” on NESN
Thursday, June 6 (if necessary)
7 p.m.: “Bruins Faceoff Live Presented by EchoStore” on NESN
8 p.m.: Blues vs. Bruins Game 5 on NBC; “Bruins Intermission Report” after first and second periods on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook Page
Approximately 10:30 p.m.: “Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime Live” on NESN
Sunday, June 9 (if necessary)
7 p.m.: “Bruins Faceoff Live Presented by EchoStore” on NESN
8 p.m.: Bruins vs. Blues Game 6 on NBC; “Bruins Intermission Report” after first and second periods on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook Page
Approximately 10:30 p.m.: “Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime Live” on NESN
Wednesday, June 12 (if necessary)
7 p.m.: “Bruins Faceoff Live Presented by EchoStore” on NESNplus
8 p.m.: Blues vs. Bruins Game 7 on NBC; “Bruins Intermission Report” after first and second periods on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook Page
Approximately 10:30 p.m.: “Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime Live” on NESNplus
