Here’s Kyrie Irving’s Simple Message To Celtics Before Game 5 Vs. Bucks

Kyrie Irving’s message to the Boston Celtics before Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum was simple and, all things considered, rather appropriate.

Kyrie on his message to the Celtics: “Just let it fly, man. Everything you’ve got.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 8, 2019

The Celtics enter Wednesday night’s contest in Milwaukee facing elimination, as they trail the Bucks 3-1 in the best-of-seven series after dropping three straight following their Game 1 victory.

Irving’s lackluster performance has been a huge reason for Boston’s downfall, as he’s gone just 19-for-62 (30.6 percent) from the field over the last three games, failing to build on his reputation as a clutch performer in the NBA playoffs.

Irving said after making just seven of 22 field-goal attempts in Game 4 that he “should’ve shot 30,” so perhaps his “let it fly” mantra ahead of Game 5 isn’t merely figurative.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images