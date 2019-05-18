Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis has made quite the impact during his short time thus far with the Boston Red Sox.

The 23-year-old was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket in April after the Red Sox faced a slew of injuries including Brock Holt, Eduardo Nunez and Dustin Pedroia. Chavis quickly left his mark, hitting a double in his first at-bat, and has been hitting tape-measure home runs on the regular.

But with Nunez back from the injured list, and both Holt and Pedroia making positive progress in their rehab assignments, what will happen to Chavis once everyone is back on the bench?

“Let’s wait for that,” manager Alex Cora said, via MassLive. “When we have to make a decision, we’ll talk about that one.”

It certainly will be a tough decision to make once that time comes, and if Chavis continues to produce the way he has, it will be tough to send him back down to the minors.

But for now, Sox fans will continue to bask in the excitement he brings to the game.

