FOXBORO, Mass. — N’Keal Harry has big plans for his first NFL paycheck.

The wide receiver, whom the New England Patriots selected 32nd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and officially introduced in a news conference Thursday at Gillette Stadium, intends to use his newfound wealth to help others.

“(I want to) give back in any way that I can,” Harry said. “Definitely help my family, help some people on the island. I feel like with this platform I’ve been given, I feel like it’s my duty to do something good with it. God has blessed me to be in this position, so it would be a disservice if I didn’t give back and if I didn’t show appreciation. So that’s my biggest goal.”

The island Harry referred to is St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the tiny Caribbean nation he and his family hail from. He’s the first player from that country ever to be drafted in the NFL.

“I’m still trying to figure it out, but I definitely want to help,” Harry said. “I feel like there’s a lot of talent on the island, and it doesn’t get seen. So whatever I can do to help, I’m more than willing to do that. I haven’t really explored it too much because there’s been so much going on, but that’s definitely something I want to look into.”

Harry, who starred at Arizona State before declaring for the draft, spent most of his formative years in Arizona, moving there when he was 4 to live with his grandmother, Felna. Several other family members, including his mother, received United States visas last month and were on hand at Harry’s draft party.

“She’s been everything,” the 21-year-old said of his grandmother. “There’s no way I would have been in this position if my grandmother wasn’t a part of my life. She’s been a great role model. That’s where I get my work ethic from, just seeing how hard she works, seeing her come from a different country and having to start over. I really do know there’s no way I would be in this position without that woman.”

As the 32nd pick, Harry’s rookie contract will be worth roughly $10.1 million over four years, including a $5.4 million signing bonus.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images